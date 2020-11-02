What local election workers are doing to ensure you can vote safely

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Virginians have been voting for this election since Sept. 18th — but it all comes to an end Tuesday.

If you have a mail-in ballot it has to be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3. If it’s any later, it won’t be counted. The ballot also has to be received by Nov. 6 at noon, and you do have the option to drop off your mail-in ballot. sealed in the provided envelope, at your polling location.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Montgomery County has more than 80% of absentee ballots returned.

When it comes to in-person early voting, the poll chief at the Montgomery County Government Center, Valerie Ramey, told 10 News that by Oct. 28 between their two in-person early voting locations, 1,000 people voted — and that’s just in one day.

“I figured I’d come here and beat the rush on Tuesday (Election Day). I was going to wait until Tuesday, but I had some friends come out early and they told me the line was pretty low. It worked out, not too busy (of a) day for me,” said early voter Lance McDaniel.

In-person early voting wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 31, so like many poll workers, Ramey said they still are prepared for a large amount of people.

“We just ask that everybody be patient. We know that early voting has taken in a lot of voters, but a lot of people are still waiting to vote,” said Ramey.

Ramey says voting in-person during a pandemic is a little different, and poll workers are taking precautions to make sure you can cast your vote safely.

“If you have a mask, wear it. Just keep your distance. We are sanitizing everything. Every time a voter goes to a booth or anything, we clean it. Everyone will be given an ink pen to take home with them,” Ramey said.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote.

You will need an ID to vote. For a list of acceptable forms of ID click here.