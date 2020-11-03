Lynchburg Registrar’s Office makes final push to prepare for Election Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Registrar’s Office made the final push Monday to get ready for Election Day.

Officials spent Monday picking up and dropping off equipment to 18 polling sites.

According to the Registrar’s Office, Lynchburg has more than 55,000 registered voters. Of that, about 10,000 people participated in early voting and another 9,000 requested their ballot by mail.

Despite that fact, Christine Gibbons, Lynchburg’s director of elections and general registrar, asked voters to be patient.

“The lines may or may not be as long, but we also have to remember, too, because of social distancing the line might take a little bit longer, even though it may not be a long line,” Gibbons said.

Masks are also required at the sites. Polls are open across the Commonwealth from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.