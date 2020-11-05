Fair Maps VA group reacts to Amendment One result after pushing for it on ballots

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Not only did Virginians cast ballots for candidates, but voters decided on Constitutional amendments.

Amendment One passed 66% to 34%.

That means the Commonwealth will establish a bipartisan redistricting commission consisting of four Republicans and four Democrats from the General Assembly, as well as eight citizens of the Commonwealth.

The amendment also takes into consideration minority communities when drawing fair districts and making commission meetings and data public.

This will be the first time citizens are part of the redistricting process.

The group Fair Maps VA pushed for the amendment to make the ballot.

“We were pleased to see the results in blue parts of Virginia and red parts of Virginia looking about the same because Virginians really want reform,” said Brian Cannon, executive director of Fair Maps VA.

The process of choosing committee members starts November 15, with plans of having the commission up and running by February. Fair Maps VA says the arrival of Census data also plays a role of when redistricting lines can be drawn.