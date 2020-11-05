Meet the newest members of a historic Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. – For the first time in the Star City, minorities will hold the majority on Roanoke City Council with four African Americans, one Latina and two white members.

Democrat Robert Jeffrey Jr. and independent Stephanie Moon Reynolds will join incumbent democrats Mayor Sherman Lea and Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd.

“It speaks well to the equity and empowerment that we’re trying to project in our city," said Lea.

"Come together to see what we can do for all Roanoke communities,” said Moon Reynolds.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, White-Boyd won with 23.43% of the votes. Jeffrey Jr. took 14.14%. Moon Reynolds won 13.79%.

The four will sit alongside Councilman Bill Bestpitch and current Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who is the first openly gay council member.

“We all call this place home and to me it conveys the welcoming spirit of Roanoke," said Cobb.

The first Latina member of council is appointed member Vivian Sanchez-Jones.

Council members Michelle Davis and Anita Price did not run for re-election in 2020.

White-Boyd, who will serve as the next vice mayor, said the pandemic made it hard to campaign. However, she said her new role won’t change her priorities.

“Our bus station is one. Maintaining, mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is a priority so we can get our businesses back open, our schools back open,” said White-Boyd.

Jeffrey Jr. said it’s been a long road to the election and he even overcame his own battle with COVID-19.

“We had some ups and downs but we made it to the finish line, so I’m extremely blessed," said Jeffrey Jr.

Although there are new members on council for the new year, White-Boyd said they all know one another so they will not be starting from scratch.

“They are no strangers,” said White-Boyd. "So we’ll just get to work.”

Lea said there are some key points he wants to work on with council. The first is a new bus station. Lea said council is going to hold a public hearing on the bus station and council members are going in with open minds.

He said he is also focused on addressing gang violence, with the help of police. The city is bringing in a new mitigation specialist and coordinating federal marshals.

“I’m just ready to move forward and accept the challenge that the citizens have given to me," said Lea.