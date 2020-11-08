Alex Trebek, longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host, Alex Trebek, died peacefully in his home, according to the game show’s official Twitter.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984 and even into his battle with pancreatic cancer.

In March 2019, he announced to the world in a video that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said in the video.

Officials said he was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his passing.