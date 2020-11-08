72ºF

Local News

Alex Trebek, longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Trebek passed peacefully in his home, according to the Jeopardy official Twitter account

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" Trebek's memoir, "The Answer Is: Reflections on My Life," will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP)
This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" Trebek's memoir, "The Answer Is: Reflections on My Life," will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP) (© 2017 Califon Productions, Inc.)

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host, Alex Trebek, died peacefully in his home, according to the game show’s official Twitter.

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984 and even into his battle with pancreatic cancer.

In March 2019, he announced to the world in a video that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said in the video.

Officials said he was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his passing.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: