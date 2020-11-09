What’s News Today: zoning changes, broadband

The man, accused of shooting at two deputies in Wythe County will be in court today. Ricky Delk is charged with attempted capital murder and other charges. Warrants say Delk’s wife told police he came home drunk and had a gun. When police arrived, Delk’s mother was inside the home. Warrants say Delk shot the officers from behind them with an AR-15 and they fired back. Investigators say there were multiple guns and rounds of ammunition in the home when Delk was arrested.

The Roanoke Planning Commission meet today. It will discuss changing the zoning amendment in the city. The change could allow the city to build a new bus terminal in downtown, near the Transportation Museum. In August, the Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit for construction. City leaders said they may rewrite zoning laws to make it work.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors could give more money to the non-profit recovery fund. The county initially gave $350,000 in CARES Act money for the program, but received requests for nearly $600,000.

Lane closures could impact your commute today in Lynchburg. Old Graves Mill Road between Quail Lane and Timberlake Road will be impacted this week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New College Institute and the Utilities Technology Council hold a workshop today on 5G and broadband. Industry leaders and policymakers will talk about the new technology and the steps required to bring broadband into rural and other unserved areas.