Cody: 30 Days of Hope

Cody loves Spiderman and was the Hulk for Halloween.

“He is definitely quiet when you first meet him and can be very shy but once he gets comfortable he will really open up and just let loose and have a lot of fun,” said Casey Figgins, Roanoke County family services specialist.

We found that out visiting with the 8-year old, flipping through a coloring book and talking about his favorite football teams.

Cody is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and O’Dell Beckham.

“Cody is full of energy. He is very, very caring. He is a true joy to be around,” said Figgins, who has worked with him for years. “He definitely is becoming more mature.”

He recently cooked chicken pot pie for everyone he lives with.

“He was super excited about it. Really, really enjoyed it and had a great time helping cook for everybody,” said Figgins.

He likes Pokémon cards and wants to be a “good spy” when he grows up. He even showed us his spy box.

Cody loves being outside, is interested in learning how to hunt and loves hunting dogs.

“Cody would do best in a family with a very strong and positive male role model that has more involvement with the caretaking and discipline. He would also do well with a family that has a very caring mother figure,” said Figgins.

He wants siblings and a dad he can play football and baseball with. We threw the ball around for a little bit and when I threw it in the mud he cleaned it off before throwing it back, showing his caring nature.

“He is looking forward to finding a family to really call his own and to have someone there for him all day every day forever and ever,” said Figgins.

Cody is an active young boy who loves to play. Cody enjoys playing outside, with some of his favorite activities being a water gun or nerf gun fight, riding his bike, or walks around the neighborhood. Cody enjoys playing with his various toys.

He is not one to sit and watch an entire movie or TV show. He would much rather be keeping himself busy by doing an activity. Cody is very good at board games and card games and loves to play them. He will give you a run for your money on winning whatever game you play. Cody’s most prized possession are his water shoes. He is always sure to wear them in any kind of water setting.

He’s also interested in learning the skill of hunting and would love a family who can teach him how to hunt. Cody is extremely observant. Cody is a very fun youngster to be around and is sure to bring a smile to your face at least once every time you see him. Cody has a loving heart. Cody has a fantastic sense of humor and can may just about anyone burst out in laughter.

Cody has relayed sensitivity to stimulations. He would do best in a home that is low-key, quiet, and slow-paced. Cody greatly benefits from therapeutic services and would do well with a family who is strong in their trauma-informed skillset.

If you have questions about Cody or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.