Covington boy with rare skin disease gets life-changing gift from community

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington boy with a rare skin disease is now able to do something pain-free that we may take for granted in our daily routine.

For Evan Groves' whole life, bath time has been very painful for him because he suffers from a rare genetic skin disorder called epidermolysis bullosa that makes his skin tear with the slightest touch or even hot water

After hearing about how painful showers are for him, his best friend Parker Willis and his family organized a fundraiser to pay for a handicap accessible shower.

To their surprise, people donated enough money for the shower as well as a bedroom addition. And thanks to the fundraiser, contractors recently finished a bathroom addition.

“I just want to say I’m so happy and appreciate, we appreciate everything. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have this. I just want to tell everybody that donated and helped us get this, we appreciate everything,” said Evan’s mother Christina McLaughlin said.

Before the new bathroom space and changing table, Christina had to bandage her son’s wounds in the dining room.