One person dead, another seriously hurt after crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A crash in Lynchburg on Wednesday left one person dead and another seriously hurt.

It happened at Rivermont Avenue and Early Street around 4 p.m.

LIVE: Tim Harfmann WSLS 10 News is on the scene of a fatal crash in Lynchburg. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

One person died, according to the Lynchburg Police Department, while another was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital with “significant” injuries.

Police said a small white sports car was traveling at a high speed and crossed over the double yellow line, hitting a utility truck. The sports car then crossed back over the yellow line and hit a tree, according to police. One person was ejected from the vehicle, while the driver was not significantly hurt and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Police were still at the scene as of 4:25 p.m.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.