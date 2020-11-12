Danville crews working to monitor flooding conditions, close streets as needed

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Public Works Department is preparing for flood conditions on local streets prone to flooding Thursday.

Public Information Officer, Arnold Hendrix, said that there are streets expected to flood along the Dan River for heavy rain locally and upstream.

To combat that, Hendrix said crews will be working 12-hour shifts to monitor these conditions around the clock and close streets if it’s needed.

Earlier Thursday morning, the National Weather Service extended a flood warning for the Dan River close to Danville until Saturday afternoon.

At 9:45 a.m., the Dan River level was 20.2 feet and it’s currently projected to crest overnight at 29.9 feet, which would be the highest since Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.

Here are the streets that will be impacted and potentially closed if heavy rain impacts the river’s levels:

Flooding would begin in Danville at 21 feet and if it reaches that point, flooding will close sections of Riverwalk Trail. Meanwhile, areas near Trade Street are impacted at 22.5 feet and River Street is affected at 23 feet.

Crews plan to pump water in the curves of River Street in an attempt to keep the street open to traffic. If the street ends up closing because of flooding, traffic will be detoured to North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

Another street impacted at 23 feet is Goodyear Boulevard over Pumpkin Creek, which will prompt a street closing.

At 25 feet, Water Street at Halifax Street and Commerce Street at Trade Street become flooded while Goodyear Boulevard near Beauford Street will flood at 25.5 feet.

Then, at 26 feet, Jenny Lane at Goodyear Boulevard and Park Avenue at Memorial Drive are impacted while Memorial Drive between Primrose Place and Park Avenue will become flooded at 26.5 feet.