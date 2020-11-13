VMI taps ’85 grad to serve as interim superintendent after Peay’s resignation

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute has named an interim superintendent after the former superintendent resigned amid allegations of “relentless racism” at the school.

The school announced Friday that Retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, a 34-year veteran and 1985 graduate of VMI, will serve as the interim superintendent. This is the first Black superintendent in the school’s history.

“Now, more than ever, the lessons and values of VMI are needed in the world, and I am humbled to be a part of making that happen," said Wins. "I most look forward to leading the cadets and ensuring we have a safe and successful conclusion to the academic year, hit the ground running during the spring sports season, and continue fulfilling our vital mission of producing educated and honorable men and women.”

According to John William Boland, the president of the VMI Board of Visitors, school officials are counting on Maj. Gen. Wins to provide stability and leadership in the wake of a tumultuous time for the institute.

“The VMI Board of Visitors is pleased that Maj. Gen. Wins has agreed to lead the Institute during this critical time of transition,” said Boland. “Gen. Peay’s 17 years of service to the Institute were transformative, and I am confident that Maj. Gen. Wins' experience and values will provide steady and principled leadership as we continue to move the Institute forward.”

General Peay, who filled the role for 17 years, announced his resignation after a probe into allegations made against the school was ordered.

A week before Peay announced his resignation, Gov. Ralph Northam co-wrote a letter with other state officials and lawmakers to the state-supported school’s Board of Visitors expressing “deep concerns about the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism” at VMI. You can read the full letter here.

The letter said the state will fund an independent probe into the school’s culture, policies, practices and equity in disciplinary procedures, the Post reported.

Wins will serve as interim superintendent until a permanent superintendent has been chosen, according to Bill Wyatt, director of communications and marketing for VMI. Wyatt says the Board of Visitors has appointed a Superintendent Search Committee that will work with a search firm to find candidates over the next several months.

A permanent superintendent is expected to be announced during the summer of 2021.