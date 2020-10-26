Superintendent of Virginia Military Institute resigns

LEXINGTON, Va. – The superintendent of Virginia Military Institute has resigned after state officials ordered a probe into allegations of “relentless racism” at the school, detailed in a Washington Post story.

General J. H. Binford Peay III announced his resignation on Monday after 17 years at Virginia Military Institute.

Gov. Ralph Northam co-wrote a letter last Monday with other state officials and lawmakers to the state-supported school’s Board of Visitors expressing “deep concerns about the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism” at VMI. The letter said the state will fund an independent probe into the school’s culture, policies, practices and equity in disciplinary procedures, the Post reported.

Below is the full statement from John Boland, preside of the VMI Board of Directors:

"Today, our Superintendent tendered his resignation to the Board of Visitors. We accepted it with deep regret.

General Peay has served VMI as superintendent exceptionally well for more than 17 years. General Peay is a great American, patriot, and hero. He has profoundly changed our school for the better in all respects.

General Peay and his wife Pamela serve as a model of dedicated service to our nation and the Commonwealth.

We wish them well in their future endeavors.

The Board of Visitors must immediately turn its attention to the search for our new superintendent. In doing so, we will stay focused on our mission of preparing citizen-soldiers from all walks of life. I ask that our alumni remain focused on the positive mission and support the Institute and Board as we secure a future in which the Institute continues to contribute in unique and vital ways to our nation and state."