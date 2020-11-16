What’s News Today: Click-it or Ticket begins, Christmas decorations

The City of Roanoke will begin installing Christmas lights and decorations today. The work will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight every night this week. During the work, Jefferson Street from Elm Avenue to Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue from 1st Street to Williamson Road will be blocked.

Click-it or Ticket gets underway today, ahead of Thanksgiving. Law enforcement across the country will be looking for people wearing their seatbelts and ticketing those who are not. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 97-hundred people were killed in 2018 due to not wearing a seatbelt. The campaign will continue through November 29th.

A road closure in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Lane closures will be in place in the 700 block of Church Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be nighttime lane closures on Wards Road near the intersection with Atlanta Avenue. Crews will install utility lines. Those closure will be in place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through early December.

Danville Community College and the City of Danville launch Project Rebuild today. It’s a new workforce readiness program for 18-25 year-olds, preparing them for careers in construction, electrical and plumbing. The program is an extension of Project Imagine, which is geared toward giving gang-affiliated youth a future off the streets.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing tonight about changing the city’s zoning laws. The change would pave the way for moving the bus terminal from Campbell Court to near the Transportation Museum. The planning commission voted unanimously, last week, to approve the changes. Earlier this year, the Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit, which would allow construction to begin. Some in the community are opposed to moving the transportation hub to the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, council chamber will be closed, but you can participate in the hearing by contacting the City Clerk’s Office by noon.

Today is the last day to give your thoughts about transportation in the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission has issued a survey, asking for your thoughts about transportation needs. The results will be used to help make transportation more efficient, responsive and environmentally friendly over the next quarter century.