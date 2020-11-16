Wythe County man facing handful of felonies, including assault on officers, after chase

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities arrested a Wythe County man following a chase early Monday in which he hit two troopers' vehicles and nearly hit a trooper with his car.

37-year-old Joshua Brown of Austinville, is facing a handful of charges, including:

Assault on a police officer (three felony counts)

Hit-and-run (two felony counts)

Eluding police (one felony count)

Destruction of property (two felony counts)

Possession of Schedule I/II narcotics (one count)

Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II narcotics (one count)

Destruction of property (one misdemeanor count)

Driving on a revoked license

The incident started on Monday at around 7:20 a.m. when troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle at a truck stop just off Exit 84 in Wythe County, according to state police.

Troopers approached the Ford Taurus in question to talk to the two people sitting inside. A few minutes into the conversation, state police said the male driver, Brown, refused to get out of the car when troopers asked him to.

State police said Brown put the car in drive and just narrowly missed running over a trooper who was standing in front of his vehicle.

Brown hit two troopers' vehicles in order to get out of the parking lot, according to state police.

Troopers started a pursuit which ended near a driveway in the 600 block of Major Grahams Road, where Brown stopped the car, got out and ran away, according to state police.

The 37-year-old woman who was in the car with Brown was taken into custody at this point without incident, according to state police.

State police said authorities from several agencies searched the immediate area for Brown. It included the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team, and the Virginia State Police Aviation, Tactical Team and K9 Team.

Authorities apprehended Brown at around 8:15 a.m. in a nearby field without further incident, according to state police.

State police said no troopers were hurt during this incident.

Authorities said Brown also had outstanding warrants issued by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.