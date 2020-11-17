Victim hospitalized, Lynchburg woman wanted for malicious wounding

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital and a woman remains wanted after a malicious wounding in Lynchburg on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 3300 block of Campbell Avenue around 6 a.m.

Officers are searching for Ashley Shepherd, 37, of Lynchburg in connection to the malicious wounding.

According to police, the victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6178.