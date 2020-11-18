VDOT continues to clean roadways after last week’s storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. – VDOT continues to clean up days after last week’s storm that causes flooding.

As of Wednesday morning, 12 roads were still closed in the Lynchburg district, which includes parts of Central Virginia and Southside.

Four of those roads were washed out, including Route 663 and Bethany Road in Campbell County and Route 658 in Pittsylvania County.

Crews were able to reopen some of them throughout the day.

“Just because it’s not covering the road doesn’t mean it’s not still wet and there’s water there. So, it takes a while for that ground to be able to dry out, too, to be able to get in and do any of the work,” said Paula Jones, communications coordinator for VDOT’s Lynchburg district.

Officials say other roadways have turned into long-term projects, like Liberty Road in Halifax County, where flooding damaged a pipe and destroyed the side of the road.