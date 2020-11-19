What’s News Today: school consolidation, Route 24 study

The Virginia Board of Education meets today in Richmond. The board will take a first look at the proposal to merge Covington City and Alleghany County Schools. Both school boards and governing bodies agreed to the merger earlier this year, following the recommendation of the Joint Committee on School Consolidation. If approved, the two school systems would merge in 2022 with the merger of schools to take place in 2023. The board is expected to do a final review in January.

The Virginia Department of Health holds COVID-19 testing clinics today. You are encouraged to pre-register by calling the health department. One clinic runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Craig County Health Center with another from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New River Valley Mall.

Wytheville Community College holds an In-person Advising and Registration Day. Current and prospective students can get help with registering for the spring. You can also et assistance with financial aid.

The Central Virginia Planning District Commission holds a public information meeting about the Route 24 Corridor Study in Rustburg. The study looks at potential improvements between Route 501 and Red House Road. Recommendations will be made to improve congestion and safety. The meeting begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. online.

Kingdom Point Church in Martinsville will give out Thanksgiving food boxes today. It’s “Neighbor Helping Neighbor” program has given out food boxes to monthly during the pandemic in Martinsville and Henry county. These boxes will be given out on a first-come, first served basis starting at 6 p.m. at Advance Auto on Greensboro Road.

The Patriot Players at Patrick Henry Community College presents ‘You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown.’ You can watch the show in the comfort of your home via live stream, with performance tonight through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Safety measures have been taken to keep the cast an crew safe.

Virginia Tech and New River Valley community leaders will hold a Town-Gown meeting tonight virtually. They will talk about keeping the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.