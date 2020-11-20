DAK Lights kicks of 10th season of holiday shows

DUBLIN, Va – One of the most famous light shows in the New River Valley is set to kick off Friday night.

DAK Lights started its light and music show a decade ago in hopes of bringing Christmas cheer to people across Southwest Virginia.

Since then the show has grown and expanded to include other holidays like Halloween. The event is starting a little early this year in hopes of bringing some more joy after a long year.

“We need to start a little earlier for Christmas because people are looking for something to do other than stay at home and bicker with your family at night, so as soon as Halloween was over we came and swapped everything out,” organizer Dak Kinder said.

The show will run every night from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Randolph Park in Dublin through New Year’s Eve.