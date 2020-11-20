What’s News Today: road closures, Christmas lights return

A road closure in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. 12th Street at Kember Street will be closed today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge repairs. A detour will be in place. Crews will also be paving 8th Street from Buchanan Street to Floyd Street. Work will take place from 7 a.m to 4 p.m.

Merchants in Grandin Village will begin decorating the neighborhood’s Holiday Tree today. The tree will be placed in the courtyard at Heights Community Church. Tomorrow, the public is invited to place an ornament on the tree. After Christmas, decorations will be removed from the tree and you can pick yours up. The tree replaces the annual Holiday Parade, which is cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

The New River Health District will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic today. Those eight and older can get a shot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christiansburg Middle School. Shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

High Country Lights opens tonight in Felts Park in Galax. The holiday light show is open nightly through January 3rd. Tune your radio to 95.9 as you drive through the displays. Due to COVID, its recommended you stay in your car. If you get out, you’re asked to follow the markers on the track and stay ten feet apart and wear a mask. The lights come on at 6 p.m. and go off at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.

Holiday lights return to the New River Valley. Daklights comes to Randolph Park in Dublin starting tonight. Christmas music will play on your car’s radio as you enjoy the holiday light display. The show starts at 5:30 each night and runs until at least 10 p.m. through the end of the year.