Roanoke airport seeing more people return to the skies

ROANOKE, Va. – As the coronavirus pandemic entered its eighth month, more people are flying.

In October, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport reported 25,783 passengers, marking an increase of 4,124 passengers, or 19%, compared to September 2020 numbers.

Looking back to October 2019 traffic, this October’s numbers were down 62%; however, the airport said on a national level, traffic was off 65%, meaning Roanoke’s airport is performing slightly better than the national trend.

In October 2019, 69,517 people flew into and out of the Star City, which represents the aiport’s highest traffic month since 2015.

Despite traffic being down year over year, it has increased or remained flat every month since bottoming out in April at just 1,823 passengers.