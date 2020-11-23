Two Roanoke airport executives on administrative leave pending an investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – Two members of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport management team are now on administrative leave.

Both Executive Director Timothy Bradshaw and Director of Planning and Engineering Richard Osbourne are on leave pending the completion of an internal investigation regarding a procedural matter, according to a statement from the airport on Monday.

In the interim, the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission has appointed the airport’s director of finance and administration, David Jeavons, to act as the interim executive director.

The decision to place them on leave was made to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to the statement.

This action is not expected to impact day-to-day airport operations or interfere with travel plans during the upcoming holiday season.