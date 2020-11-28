Franklin County shines bright with new drive-thru Christmas lights experience

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – If the dancing Santa doesn’t give it away, we’ll make it clear: Franklin County is definitely in the spirit.

The Land of Lights is a new drive-thru experience, making smiles and shining bright.

“With so many things canceled due to COVID we decided that we wanted to provide folks with something to bring a little joy this year,” said Nikki Custer, Franklin County Parks and Recreation athletics manager.

Through this holiday experience, you’ll be able to drive the half-mile loop at the park off Sontag Road and tune your radio to hear the music with it.

There are lights everywhere and decorations both store-bought and hand-made.

“It went from small, we were just going to decorate the front of the office, and then after basketball got canceled, we decided to just go all in, and we actually have more lights coming,” Custer said.

Riley Smith gave it her seal of approval while her grandmother Emily Smith said it was pure Christmas joy.

“Well this sure helps it, let’s put it that way, it’s been a year but we’re going to get through it,” said Emily.

2020 has shown us to make the best of the situation at hand, and this is an example of that. Custer says this had the makings of a new tradition.

“This is something that people can drive through and enjoy without having to do social distancing and we’re already thinking about next year and how we can make it bigger and expand on what we’re doing now,” Custer said.

The lights are free to check out, but donations are accepted.