Here are today’s newscast changes since the Ravens/Steelers game may finally happen

ROANOKE, Va. – First Thursday. Then Sunday. Then Tuesday.

Now, the plan is for the Pittsburgh Steelers to host the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m.

Since the game is airing on WSLS 10, we’ve made a few changes to our programming schedule so you’ll still have local news from us this evening.

10 News at 5 will now be 10 News at 3, airing in place of Dr. Phil. It’s nothing different than our normal newscast, just two hours earlier.

10 News at 5:30 will not air

10 News at 6 will be an online-only newscast lasting about 15 minutes. Don’t worry, we’ll still bring you the latest news, weather and sports, just in a slightly condensed fashion. It won’t only be on WSLS.com, you’ll also be able to watch on our mobile app, Facebook and any of our OTT apps (Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV)

10 News at 7 will air as normal, as long as the game is over by then.

If for some reason, the game is not played today, then it will be business as usual on WSLS 10.