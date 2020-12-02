48ºF

Here are today’s newscast changes since the Ravens/Steelers game may finally happen

Instead of 5 p.m., we’re having a 3 p.m. newscast today!

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
ROANOKE, Va. – First Thursday. Then Sunday. Then Tuesday.

Now, the plan is for the Pittsburgh Steelers to host the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m.

Since the game is airing on WSLS 10, we’ve made a few changes to our programming schedule so you’ll still have local news from us this evening.

  • 10 News at 5 will now be 10 News at 3, airing in place of Dr. Phil. It’s nothing different than our normal newscast, just two hours earlier.
  • 10 News at 5:30 will not air
  • 10 News at 6 will be an online-only newscast lasting about 15 minutes. Don’t worry, we’ll still bring you the latest news, weather and sports, just in a slightly condensed fashion.
    • It won’t only be on WSLS.com, you’ll also be able to watch on our mobile app, Facebook and any of our OTT apps (Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV)
  • 10 News at 7 will air as normal, as long as the game is over by then.

If for some reason, the game is not played today, then it will be business as usual on WSLS 10.

