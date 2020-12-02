Salvation Army in desperate need of holiday donations

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army desperately needs your help this holiday season.

COVID-19 is restricting the Red Kettle fundraiser, the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, because there are smaller crowds at stores and people don’t have cash or change.

There’s a much bigger need for donations this year. The Salvation Army of Roanoke says its need is up 47%, and already, the campaign is $12,00 behind where they were this time last year.

“This money helps kids for Christmas. This money helps put food on the table. This money helps with utility assistance. This money helps with all those needs that come to our front door,” said Capt. Russell Clay from Salvation Army of Roanoke.

You can donate online, with Apple Pay or Google Pay, or by scanning the QR code on the Salvation Army red kettle signs with your phone.