National D-Day Memorial hosts annual event to honor the 4,415 men killed in war

BEDFORD, Va. – The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford is hosting its annual Flames of Memory event this weekend.

Staff and volunteers were out Friday morning, arranging bags with battery-operated candles throughout the memorial’s grounds.

Those luminarias will light up the night sky through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Each one represents a man killed on D-Day. There are 4,415 of them.

“It’s really hard when you hear a number like that to imagine what that would look like, but this event allows you to see that by seeing all of the bags that are placed, starting at Burks Hill Road, all the way throughout the memorial,” said Maggie Hartley, associate director for programming and events for the National D-Day Memorial

Admission is free and donations are welcome.