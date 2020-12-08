Virginia Department of Transportation increases budget for 2020-2021 winter season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – VDOT is budgeting $211 million for snow and ice removal this winter season — an increase from last year.

That includes more than 11,000 vehicles and 2,500 crew members.

The department has more than 690-tons of salt and sand along with 2.1 million gallons of brine for roadways.

A statewide network of 77 weather sensors allows the team to identify where they’ll find slick conditions.

A VDOT spokesperson says they’re preparing for any situation.

“We are always receiving more materials to help us out throughout the season. As we use materials, we reorder immediately and plan ahead so that that accumulation is always changing, and we always make sure that we have plenty on-hand,” said Paula Jones, a VDOT spokesperson representing the Lynchburg District.

The commonwealth has about 128,000 miles of roads and bridges

VDOT says full mobilization for a major storm costs about $11 million per day.