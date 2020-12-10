Lynchburg school officials call special, virtual meeting to discuss future of education

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school officials met virtually Wednesday to discuss the future of education in the city despite the pandemic.

LCS Board members were joined by the Task Force on the Future of Education Pre-K-12 and Beyond.

The special task force was created by Lynchburg city council in 2019 to review issues affecting the education system, then make recommendations to the board.

But since they last met in February, members say the pandemic raised new concerns, including remote learning and mental wellness.

“We don’t want to lose a lot of time. We need to keep momentum going. So, we can’t go back and just reinvent the wheel from scratch; but at the same time, the world is a different world than it was eight months ago,” said Michael Gillette, chairman of the task force.

The group decided to seek recommendations from the city’s steering committee, then adjust their vision.