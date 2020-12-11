How you can help hungry families in the Roanoke Valley during your visit to Illuminights

ROANOKE, Va. – Illuminights continues to light up Roanoke County’s Explore Park and provide COVID-19-safe holiday fun for families.

Organizers are asking folks to bring a couple cans of donated food which they will give it to the Agape Center in Roanoke.

This location just opened in the summer and not only doing they minister and mentor those in need, but they also provide food, clothing, and furnishings to anyone who comes by.

The executive director, Susan Frase, said one of their favorite things to do is give out birthday baskets to the people they help.

“One lady cried and cried, because nobody is going to remember her birthday. She said, ‘None of my kids are going to call me, nobody’s going to remember my birthday,’ and so those are the things that makes a difference and I think that’s why people keep volunteering,” said Frase.

The Agape Center has multiple locations across the viewing area and is fully run by volunteers.

If you’re interested in getting tickets to Illuminights, click here.