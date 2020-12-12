‘Our kids want to play’: Local schools adjust athletic programs to meet latest VHSL guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. – Local schools districts are responding to the latest restrictions from the VHSL on high school sports.

The VHSL said that athletes should wear masks while playing, and if they can’t, they shouldn’t play. Exceptions include swimming, cheerleading, gymnastics and wrestling.

William Byrd High School Athletic Director Jason Taylor said that athletes already wear masks while practicing and everyone will do what it takes, but he’d like more guidance about what kind of masks the students need to wear.

“Whatever VHSL puts together, whatever the governor puts together, our kids want to play, we’re going to abide by those rules,” said Taylor.

Due to a new cap on spectators at 25 people, schools in Franklin County are not allowing fans to attend games.

Cheerleaders will be allowed to attend and will count toward that 25 person limit. Senior athletes’ parents will be allowed to attend one home game.