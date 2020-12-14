Lynchburg schools going virtual until 2021

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the coronavirus continues to spread across Virginia, another area school district will be virtual until next year.

Lynchburg City Schools announced Monday that for the remainder of the week, all learning will be virtual.

Winter break begins on Dec. 21 for teachers and students, so the earliest anyone would be in the classroom in the Hill City is Jan. 4, 2021.

Six positive coronavirus cases this week has forced 30 people into quarantine.

The hardest-hit group in the school district is the transportation department, which has six of its seven office staff members in quarantine.

“We do not have enough staff members to handle tomorrow’s transportation needs,” said Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards.

The school district is going from Phase 3 hybrid to Phase 2 remote.

The school board will discuss long-term considerations at its work session on Tuesday evening.