Free tuition for Bedford County high school students to learn construction

The Build Smart Institute Core Fundamentals of Construction Program is free to any Bedford County student in tenth to twelfth grade thanks to CARES Act money.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re interested in learning about construction and building trades and live in Bedford County, you could qualify for free tuition.

Here’s the catch you — have to be registered by Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The Build Smart Institute Core Fundamentals of Construction Program is free to any student who lives in Bedford County in tenth to twelfth grade. You can be in public school, private school or homeschooled.

This is all provided by CARES Act money and the deadline’s been extended. The classes are usually $1,800 and include an introduction to the industry.

“The construction industry has been starved for skilled workers for decades now. It’s only gotten worse over the past 40 years and really started to hit the industry hard at the turn of the century. There’s a real deficit even through the pandemic of skilled workers for the construction industry,” said Rob Leonard, Build Smart Institute director.

Classes starting on January 4 and there are two options:

Morning Session on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 10:00 am

Afternoon Session on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Free Transportation will also be via the Build Smart Institute Build Smart Bus picking up from Staunton River High School:

Morning Session-Pickup 7:15 am, drop off return between 10:45 and 11:00 am

Afternoon Session-Pickup 3:25 pm, drop off return between 6:45 pm and 7:00 pm

To register or get more information call the Build Smart Institute: 540-900-3340.