Crews are working on cleaning up after a driver clipped an ambulance on US-220 in Franklin County

UPDATE

Crews are continuing to clean up a crash in Franklin County after a driver clipped an ambulance, according to police.

Authorities say the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. and no one is hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY

A multi-vehicle crash has closed lanes on US-220 North in Franklin County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the accident happened near State Route 605.

As of 10:30 a.m., the northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

