Bedford County School Board votes to delay start of athletic competitions due to COVID-19 concerns

Teams currently only allowed to practice

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Bedford County are choosing to delay the start of school athletic competitions due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

In a special meeting Thursday night, the Bedford County School Board voted 4-3 in favor of delaying the return to athletic competitions.

The board adopted a matrix using guidelines and CDC data for local COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rates. School leaders said those numbers are guiding their decisions and the numbers just aren’t where they would like to see them.

Teams are currently allowed to participate in practices and conditioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

