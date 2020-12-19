Another Lifetime movie is being filmed in Roanoke!

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s some more Hollywood magic happening in the Star City.

A West Coast production company is shooting another made-for-TV movie in Roanoke, their second production in just the last few months.

This one is tentatively titled “Secrets on Sorority Row” and is slated to air on Lifetime.

On Friday, the crew worked at Black Dog Salvage shooting different scenes.

Director Dylan Vox is a 2000 graduate of Roanoke County’s Cave Spring High School and said after he shot his last movie here earlier this year, “The Weekend,” he knew he wanted to come back.

“It’s like a big town, little town so it looks for rural as well as urban, there’s some great architecture here and especially this film we wanted it to be a little darker, a little overcast, and we got that,” Vox said.

The movie also features many scenes at Sweet Briar College.

“The Weekend” is expected to air on Lifetime in March and “Secrets on Sorority Row” should be finished sometime this summer.