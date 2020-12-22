Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg gifted e-readers to promote literacy

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than 100 local kids will benefit from a special gift this holiday season.

Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg unwrapped Kindle E-readers Monday.

The organization received nine devices programmed with nearly 10,000 books.

It was made possible through Readers2Leaders, a nonprofit providing more books to communities.

“One-third of children will grow up to become illiterate adults if we don’t do something. And the reason why the number has spiked even more is because of COVID-19. A lot of students are out of school right now. Some are going part time, and those that are home may not have that support system that all other kids have,” said Dhomonique Ricks Murphy, founder of Readers2Leaders.

The kids will also be able to go online to track how many books they read and what they learned.