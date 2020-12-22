48ºF

Crews respond to search and rescue call at Hay Rock on Appalachian Trail

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Several local crews worked on a search and rescue call Monday night for someone on the Appalachian Trail at Hay Rock in Botetourt County.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Several local crews worked on a search and rescue Monday night for someone on the Appalachian Trail at Hay Rock in Botetourt County.

Crews were still at the scene as of 10:24 p.m., according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story. 10 News is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

Company 2 is currently working a search and rescue call on the Appalachian Trail @ Hayrock. Company 2 units on the scene...

Posted by Troutville Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, December 21, 2020

