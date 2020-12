A tractor-trailer fire is causing delays on I-581

A tractor-trailer fire is causing delays on I-581 near Valley View Mall, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened near mile marker 4.2.

As of 5:30 a.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed and the Valley View off-ramp is narrowed.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.