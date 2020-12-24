What should I do if a package doesn’t arrive by Christmas?

What should you do if you ordered a gift from a small business, but the package doesn’t arrive in time for Christmas?

LYNCHBURG, Va. – What should you do if you ordered a gift from a small business, but the package doesn’t arrive in time for Christmas?

The Downtown Lynchburg Association says you can still give the gift, but in a creative way.

James Ford, marketing coordinator, suggested presenting the person with a depiction.

“Print out a photo of the item you bought and still give that as a gift. Whether it’s in a card or wrapped, it’s still something exciting. Tell them that it’s on the way and tell them that you shopped small and supported local,” said Ford.

He says small businesses may not be able to guarantee on-time delivery because it’s up to shipping companies once the item leaves their business.