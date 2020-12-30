Local murder mystery company thrives in new virtual era

ROANOKE, Va. – For the last nine months businesses have had to pivot in ways they would have never imagined and now one local entertainment company is thriving in this virtual era.

Before the pandemic, Jump Into Mystery hosted murder mystery events at resorts, wineries, breweries and more. Then those places were forced to close so the business had to find another way to survive and bring people together.

First, Jump Into Mystery started doing their team building activities virtually through Zoom, but then owner and head detective Sabrina East said they saw a greater need for their services, retirement and senior communities.

Before they knew it, Jump into Mystery was expanding to private family events. East said it started picking up around Mother’s and Father’s Day. Then they decided to do public events where anyone can buy a ticket and join the fun.

East believes it’s a testament of what people are going through during this pandemic.

She said, “I think right now more than ever people need a form of connection to others and this has really been a way to safely bring people together virtually for a night of fun.”

People get their character ahead of time and the company tries to assign a character similar to your personality.

For Jump Into Mystery, virtual events have become an asset, a chance to connect people who in some cases wouldn’t have connected otherwise because of distance.

“It has provided options that weren’t there before. It’s provided options for team building so yes, we may get to where we’re definitely back doing live events but also maintaining the virtual events for companies that have offices spread out and multiple locations and want to bring those employees together for an event,” said East.

Public events have had people as far as Alaska and California join in on the call.

For a look at Jump Into Mystery’s upcoming events including its New Year’s Eve and Day event, click here.