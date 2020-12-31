BBB warns against COVID-19 stimulus scams

Some Americans may have already received a second stimulus check, but these COVID-19 relief payments can also lead to scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, beware of texts, calls or emails asking for you to verify personal information to get your $600 check.

There are only two ways you’ll receive it, and both depend on how you got your 2019 tax returns.

If it was a direct deposit, your check will go to that same account and if you didn’t, you’ll get a paper check in the mail.

“You can actually go on the IRS site and check the status of your payment, so that is also a good way for you to check but you’re not going to be contacted by anyone legitimate to help you with your stimulus check,” said Julie Wheeler, president and ceo of BBB Serving Western Virginia.

A common stimulus check scam is an email or message asking you to click on a link for a bogus application to get your payment.

We’re told the checks should be mailed or deposited by Jan. 15.