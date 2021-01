CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 60-year-old man.

James David Pruitt was last seen Thursday in the Spring Hill area near US 29N.

Authorities describe Pruitt as a six feet and one-inch tall man who weighs about 195 pounds with short salt and pepper hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information on Pruitt’s location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.