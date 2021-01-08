River Ridge Mall to update food court, West End

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Attention Lynchburg shoppers — the River Ridge Mall is getting a facelift.

The updates will start with the demolition of the former Macy’s building to make way for the revitalized West End, which officials say will be home to restaurants, entertainment, retail and personal services.

“The West End will be like a streetscape, so I think it will give it the appeal that we don’t have elsewhere on the property,” said Louise Dudley, the mall’s general manager.

Dudley says it will draw new businesses and be a venue for outdoor entertainment and events, But no word yet on which restaurants and retailers are moving in.

Shoppers we spoke with are excited about the idea.

“I think that’s wonderful! I think we need something like that,” said Nancy Oliver.

“I think it’s really good for Lynchburg; and I think it will give people more stuff to do, to get out,” said Jillian Davis.

Demolition of the former Macy’s is scheduled to begin in the Spring, while completion of the West End is slated for 2022.

The food court will also be renovated and replaced with a new food hall with indoor and outdoor seating, with construction set to begin in the second quarter of 2021.