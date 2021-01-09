Stimulus checks on the way for TurboTax customers after snafu that sent money to wrong bank accounts

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account. The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week of Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TurboTax customers who have yet to receive their second round of relief payments due to a snafu with bank account numbers should expect to start seeing their checks on Friday, the tax preparation service announced.

TurboTax said it expects most payments to be deposited on Friday, but banks may take a few days to process the payments.

The delay in the direct deposits came after a number of taxpayers who used TurboTax said their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account. Some customers with H&R Block also experienced the same issue.

“We have been working tirelessly with the Treasury and IRS to get your stimulus payment to you,” Greg Johnson, the executive vice president and general manager for TurboTax, said in an email to customers. “We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay in you receiving your stimulus payment.”

The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week. The payment is $600 for each eligible adult and dependent for people earning up to $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly. Those earning more than that are eligible for a reduced payment.

The IRS said that direct deposit payments would take several days to post to individual accounts but funds were largely available on Monday. Some payments are also being sent via paper check or debit cards during the month of January.

Taxpayers can use the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to find out about the status of their payment.

If you never received the first economic impact payment, there are answers to frequently asked questions on the IRS website here.

You could be eligible to receive a Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 taxes if you did not receive the full amount of the economic stimulus payments.