What’s News Today: COVID vaccines in schools, Powerball jackpot

The trial begins today for one of the men, charged in the murder of a Danville teen. Police say Justin Jones was arrested in Caswell County, North Carolina last March. Family members say 17-year-old Hakeem King was gunned down outside a home on Arnett Boulevard. The trial is scheduled to take two days.

Get your tickets for tonight’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot for tonight is $550 million. All five balls and the Powerball were last hit on Sept. 15. You’re odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Portions of Reusens Road in Lynchburg will be closed today from 8:30 a.m. to 3 pm. Crews will be working near Oriskany Street. Some traffic will be detoured.

More teachers in Pulaski County will receive the COVID-19 vaccine today. Pulaski County High School is closed to students today. Classes will return to normal tomorrow.