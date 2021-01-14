What’s News Today: COVID vaccine, new fire station

Pulaski County Middle School will be closed today. Faculty and staff will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In Montgomery County, Blacksburg Middle and High, Shawsville Middle and Eastern Montgomery High Schools will be closed. All schools return to normal schedule tomorrow.

The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue Department holds a groundbreaking today. It’s building a new station on Coast Guard Court. As we’ve reported, the department has been working for more than a decade to raise the money to build the facility.

Staff and residents at Hermitage Roanoke will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those opting to get the vaccine will get the one made by Pfizer, which requires two doses, given about three weeks apart. Hermitage hopes this will “increase the possibility of reunions among residents and their families.”