Cameron Webb tapped to join Biden administration’s COVID-19 Response Team

A man who tried to win votes in Central Virginia and Southside Virginia last November will now be serving in the upcoming Biden administration.

Dr. Cameron Webb, a Democrat who ran for the House seat in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, will be a member of the White House COVID-19 Response team.

Webb lost to Republican Bob Good in that race.

“For the past 18 months, I’ve been inspired to seek greater service—motivated by the challenges facing my community. I’m so humbled by this appointment to join the White House at such a time as this. Looking forward to serving & working for an equitable COVID-19 rescue & recovery!” tweeted Webb, announcing his new position.

For the past 18 months, I’ve been inspired to seek greater service—motivated by the challenges facing my community.

I’m so humbled by this appointment to join the White House at such a time as this. Looking forward to serving & working for an equitable COVID-19 rescue & recovery! https://t.co/j0LbXy5InJ — Dr. Cameron Webb (@DrCameronWebb) January 15, 2021

The Biden-Harris Tranision team announced the new members of the response team on Friday, which includes the 37-year-old doctor.

“We are in a race against time, and we need a comprehensive strategy to quickly contain this virus. The individuals announced today will bolster the White House’s COVID-19 Response team and play important roles in carrying out our rescue plan and vaccination program. At a time when American families are facing numerous challenges I know these public servants will do all that is needed to build our nation back better,” said President-elect Joe Biden.

“Containing the coronavirus pandemic is one of the defining challenges of our time. This outstanding team will help us defeat this challenge by helping get this virus under control, responsibly reopen our economy, and safely reopen our schools. I look forward to working closely with these dedicated public servants not only to address this urgent crisis, but also to build better preparedness for future pandemics and other public health threats,” said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Along with Webb, the transition team announced seven other appointees to the team: