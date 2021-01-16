Acrylic shields installed at Lynchburg, Roanoke airports to protect passengers and TSA

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Local airports now have plexiglass shields designed to keep you safe before you fly.

The TSA just installed the acrylic shields at Lynchburg Regional Airport.

They are in areas where TSA officers typically interact with you.

Lynchburg airport officials told 10 News the protectors add another layer of safety.

“From wearing a mask, washing our hands, social distancing; to dividers and spraying the building with electrostatic disinfectants. All of these work together to help keep the traveling public safe,” said Cedric Simon, assistant director of the Lynchburg Regional Airport.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport also installed the shields.