VMI welcomes cadets back with large-scale coronavirus testing

LEXINGTON, VA. – Cadets are returning in waves to VMI for the spring semester and the Rockbridge County community is helping make sure they all are tested for COVID-19.

More than 1,600 tests will be administered by the time the process is finished.

Cadets will drive through a series of checkpoints to be swabbed and then hold in a parking lot for the results. If negative, they’re cleared to move back into barracks; however, if the test comes back positive they’re sent to a hotel to quarantine.

As the VMI experience is set in closer-quarters than the typical college experience, VMI EMS Director Col. Jay Williams said this is a critical step.

“Other schools that we know of are doing the bring back evidence proof of test when they return back to campus. We felt it was smart to have one consistent process, one consistent procedure, that every cadet went through,” Williams said.

Of the approximately 1,000 tests, so far, only eight have come back positive. VMI is planning for graduation to happen in-person this spring.