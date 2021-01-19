Pittsylvania County beats out bids in three other states to get 50 new jobs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Pittsylvania County company will be expanding its footprint in the community by investing $45 million in the next for years.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. plans to add 30,000 square feet to its facility at 1101 Eagle Springs Road, creating 50 new jobs.

Virginia beat out bids in Colorado, North Carolina and Utah for the project, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

“Intertape Polymer Group has a long and successful history in Pittsylvania County, and we are thrilled to see the company continue to thrive in our Commonwealth,” said Northam in a news release. “This significant investment and the creation of high-quality jobs is a win for our diverse advanced manufacturing industry and represents an important step forward in our efforts to ensure Virginia has a sustainable economic recovery.”

Intertape develops, creates and sells a variety of paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products, and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Though headquartered in Montreal, Québec, and Sarasota, Florida, the company currently employs over 300 people at its 45-acre operation in Pittsylvania County.

“Intertape Polymer Group is a valued member of the Pittsylvania County community that employs many of our residents,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren. “We are thrilled that IPG will be expanding its facility and providing even more high-quality jobs for Pittsylvania County households.”