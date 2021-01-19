What’s News Today: Boating access fee, marijuana opposition

The Coalition of Virginia Health and Safety Groups will talk about why they are opposed to legalizing marijuana. Gov. Ralph Northam outlined his desire to legalize it during the State of the Commonwealth Address. The groups are made up of medical professionals and law enforcement officials from across the Commonwealth.

The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about transportation. The board will receive comments about proposed road improvements over the next six years.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will deliver more than 225 bags to Miriam’s House today. The bags contain essential items like gloves, socks and snacks, as well as hand warmers, a rain poncho and dental floss. They will be given out as part of the organization’s Blessing Bags for the Homeless program.

The Senate Select Committee will hold a hearing today for Avril Haines. Haines was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as the Director of National Intelligence. Haines is a former top CIA official and deputy national security adviser. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to lead the U. S. intelligence community. Virginia Senator Mark Warner is Vice-chair of the committee. The hearing will be streamed online.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors is expected to pass a resolution, opposing the Department of Wildlife Resources collecting a boating access fee. As we’ve reported, a new state law took effect on January 1st, requiring anyone over the age of 16 in a kayak, canoe or tube to have a permit. The permits are only required at facilities owned or managed by the department.